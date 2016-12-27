Messages from the Facebook account of missing student Isabel Gayther have been sent by her, police have confirmed.

Isabel Gayther, 21, who attends Goldsmith University and lives in halls of residence on Goodwood Road, in New Cross, was due to be at her family's home in Oxford for Christmas. But she never arrived and has not been seen since 11.30am on Christmas Eve.

Now it appears she has posted on Facebook about the shame of being searched for by police, blaming her mother for being overworried.

"A day and half I'm out of contact and this is what happens??? I AM NOT MISSING peace," she wrote.

"This is the second time my mum has filed a missing persons report, for a missing person I just keep coming back. Now I look like a c***."

Despite today's messages, The Met said they would continue the investigation into her disappearance until they have spoken to her.

"We are aware that this morning, Tuesday 27 December, messages have been sent via Isabel's Facebook account," the police said in a statement released earlier today.

"At this stage, officers are yet to speak with Isabel. As such, a police investigation continues with the aim of establishing that she is safe and well. Isabel is urged to contact police as soon as possible."

The Met said previously that her disappearance was "extremely out of character" and that her family was very concerned for her safety.

She is described as white, of slim build, with olive skin and long dark hair, and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured dress and frequented popular student venues in New Cross and Deptford.

It is believed she was carrying her phone but it is not reachable. Anyone who has seen Isabel or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101.