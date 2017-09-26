This year's annual Mobo Awards will take place on 29 November at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, with the show's founder Kanya King promising it will be "another exciting celebration" of the best of urban music.

Organisers are expected to announce acts for the evening over the coming weeks. Last year, Craig David, Lady Leshurr, Professor Green, Chase & Status, Laura Mvula, Fekky & Section Boyz, Anne Marie and Clean Bandit were among the performers.

On the previous occasion the event was held in Leeds, in 2015, FKA twigs, Ella Eyre and CeeLo Green were among the highlights of the show.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, 29 September. Pricing information has yet to be announced.

King said in a statement: "We are truly excited to return to Leeds – we had an amazing experience here two years ago thanks to all our partners and a very enthusiastic and welcoming audience.

"I still have people coming up to me saying what an electrifying show it was. Looking at the list of musical talent this year, it promises to be another exciting celebration of the best in urban music".

Last year, Best Album went to Kano for fifth album Made in the Manor while Best Male Artist went to Craig David, a win that topped his successful comeback in 2016. Best Female Artist went to newcomer Lady Leshurr.

Best Newcomer went to WSTRN, Best Video to Nadia Rose for Skwod and Best Grime Act to Chip. Section Boyz, Shakka, Popcaan, Wizkid and Drake were among the other winners on the night.

This year the likes of Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar and Mercury Prize winner Sampha could be among those in contention for the gongs.

The city of Leeds itself is happy to host the show again, with councillor Judith Blake saying: "We are delighted to welcome the Mobo Awards back to Leeds following a very successful event in 2015.

"It is hugely important that as we bid for European Capital Culture we find every opportunity to showcase the cultural diversity of the city on an international stage and Mobo Awards with its support for emerging artists and worldwide reputation for championing music of black origin is a fantastic platform for this."