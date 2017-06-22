After a somewhat protracted pursuit lasting several weeks, Liverpool have finally announced the signing of long-term target Mohamed Salah from AS Roma.

The former Chelsea winger underwent a medical and put pen to paper on a long-term contract on Thursday (22 June) before officially becoming Jurgen Klopp's second signing of the summer in a deal believed to be worth €39m (£34.3m, $43.5m). He will join officially on 1 July.

"I'm very excited to be here. I'm very happy," Salah told Liverpoolfc.com. "I will give 100 per cent and give everything for the club. I really want to win something for this club.

"We have a great team and very good players. I was watching the games last year and everyone was giving 100 per cent to win something.

"Everyone can see the coach gives everything. I hope to see that together we can give everything to win something for the club, for the supporters and for us."

Salah has successfully resurrected his career following a hugely forgettable 13-game stint at Stamford Bridge that came after sustained interest from Liverpool, impressing during respective Serie A loan stints with Fiorentina and Roma before moving to the Stadio Olimpico on a full-time basis in August 2016.

The Egyptian international scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists in 41 total appearances last term as the Giallorossi finished as runners-up to Juventus for the third time in four seasons and reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia as well as the last 16 of the Europa League.

"Mohamed has the perfect mix of experience and potential – this is a really exciting signing for us," Klopp added. "He knows the Premier League, he has pedigree in the Champions League and he is one of the most important players for his country. His record in Italy has been outstanding and he possesses qualities that will enhance our team and squad. I have followed him since he emerged at Basel and he has matured into a really good player.

"His pace is incredible, he gives us more attacking threat and we are already strong in this area. I like that we will make it even more competitive. Most important though, for us, is that he is hungry, willing and eager to be even better and improve further. He believes in what we are trying to do here at Liverpool and is extremely keen to be part of it. He is very excited about performing for our wonderful supporters.

"He is an ambitious player who wants to win and win at the highest level; he knows he can fulfil those ambitions with Liverpool. I welcome him and his family into our Liverpool family."

Salah has been handed the number 11 shirt at Anfield, with previous incumbent Roberto Firmino switching to nine.

Liverpool completed their first signing of the summer window last month, with teenage striker and U20 World Cup star Dominic Solanke set to arrive on Merseyside when his current Chelsea contract expires. The transfer fee of a player under 24 years of age is now likely to be decided by a tribunal, with the reigning Premier League champions said to be demanding more than £10m in compensation having already rejected a much lower offer of £3m.

Klopp will continue to strengthen as Liverpool, who secured fourth spot on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign, look to secure passage through to the group stages of the Champions League. The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dusan Tadic, Alexandre Lacazette, Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita and Timo Werner are all said to be on the club's radar as we head towards July.