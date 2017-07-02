Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has confirmed that there are other players who could make the move out of the team this summer, with the Ligue 1 Champions having already sold three players thus far. Nabil Dirar has moved to Fenerbahce, Valere Germain to Marseille while Bernardo Silva, has made his way to Manchester City.

A few other players who are believed to be on the cusp are Kylian Mbappe, who is being heavily pursued by the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal. The Gunners are set to launch a £125m($165m) bid for the 18-year old to stop him from choosing Real as his final destination.

Fabinho is another player who may be on his way out of the club, especially with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain both seeking a deal for the midfield anchor. IBTimes UK reported last week United were not close to agreeing on a deal with Monaco despite reports in other outsets saying otherwise, and it would now appear the Brazilian midfielder is set to remain in France to join PSG.

Thomas Lemar is another player who is being touted for a big money move to Arsenal with the Gunners having had a bid rejected for the player. However, Jardim has refused to close the door on any further exits and stated that there could be more departures, contrary to reports that Monaco would hold on to what they have left.

"Three players have left -- Dirar, Valere and Bernardo," he told reporters. "Other players could leave us. Everyone knows our project. It hasn't changed, even if we have won the title. The project is the same. The goal is still to win," Jardim said, as quoted by ESPN.

"Nothing has changed. It's very important for us. What matters is the training of the young players and the quality of our game. The only thing that changes is that we are going to start the season being defending champions."