Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is hoping to see Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez arrive at The Etihad Stadium this summer and believes his Chile international teammate has a 'great future' ahead of him.

Sanchez, 28, is currently in the last year of his contract at The Emirates Stadium and recently revealed that his future is 'clear', but he would not disclose where he will be plying his trade next season.

Bravo, who is currently on international duty with the Arsenal star as they strive for Confederations Cup glory with Chile, was gushing with praise for Sanchez and is hopeful of linking up with his country's all-time top goalscorer under Pep Guardiola.

"I've said on numerous occasions, he's [Sanchez] one of the best players in the world," Bravo was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"He plays at an incredible level for the national team and an incredible level at his club. He has a great future ahead of him.

"He's always reaching new heights with the national team. It's great to see him growing as a player. Of course, I would love to have him as a team-mate [at Manchester City]. But it's not a matter just for the two of us. It's something the clubs have to go through."

Manchester City are believed to be confident of luring Sanchez away from Arsenal this summer. Arsene Wenger's men are reluctant to sell their £50m-rated prized asset to a Premier League rival, but City's chances of pilfering Arsenal's talisman were heightened when Bayern Munich cooled their interest.

Arsenal remain hopeful of keeping Sanchez in north London and look set to add to their strikeforce with the purchase of Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette. Wenger has been an admirer of the France international for quite some time and is finally set to bring him to the Emirates for a club-record fee after failing in his pursuit to capture the 26-year-old last summer.