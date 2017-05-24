Close
Formula One continues its sojourn in Europe and this week. The juggernaut has landed in Monaco, which for the drivers on the grid is the most prestigious race on the calendar similar to how tennis players treat playing and winning Wimbledon. It is the most glamorous weekend of the season, with racing being just a part of the experience.

There are parties, fashion shows and sponsorship events among plenty of other attractions, but come Sunday evening the racing takes centre stage. It is a unique track within the city of Monaco, and it requires the perfect amount of precision and aggression in order for a driver to be successful.

The Monaco Grand Prix for drivers is all about rhythm; it is not about the power of the car, but the drivability and the understanding drivers develop with their cars over the weekend on the tight and twisty street circuit.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was robbed of a race win by his team last season, as Lewis Hamilton took his second win on the streets on the Principality. The Mercedes are expected to be quick again this season, but Ferrari's resurgence is likely to make them the closest contenders to the Silver Arrows this season.

Red Bull Racing did make a step forward at the last race in Spain, and traditionally they have been good in Monaco, and thus could be expected to pose a challenge to the two leading teams. It is a track where engine power counts for little and driver rhythm counts for everything.

The hairpin at the Monaco Grand Prix is the slowest corner on the Formula One calendarGetty

Chassis and downforce play a crucial role in determining the quickest car, but drivers' ability to push the car to the maximum without putting it in the barriers is what makes the difference between pole position and second place.

Track Facts

  • Circuit name: Circuit De Monaco
  • First F1 Race: 1950
  • Circuit length: 3.337km
  • Number of laps: 78
  • Race distance: 260.286km
  • Lap record: 1'17.939 (Lewis Hamilton)
  • Most wins: Ayrton Senna (6)
  • 2016 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
  • 2016 pole: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

Drivers' championship

1SEBASTIAN VETTELGERFERRARI104
2LEWIS HAMILTONGBRMERCEDES98
3VALTTERI BOTTASFINMERCEDES63
4KIMI RÄIKKÖNENFINFERRARI49
5DANIEL RICCIARDOAUSRED BULL RACING37
6MAX VERSTAPPENNEDRED BULL RACING35
7SERGIO PEREZMEXFORCE INDIA34
8ESTEBAN OCONFRAFORCE INDIA19
9FELIPE MASSABRAWILLIAMS18
10CARLOS SAINZESPTORO ROSSO17

Constructors' Championship

1MERCEDES161
2FERRARI153
3RED BULL RACING72
4FORCE INDIA53
5TORO ROSSO21
6WILLIAMS18
7RENAULT14
8HAAS9
9SAUBER4