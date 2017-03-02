Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona target Fabinho has a "soft spot" for Manchester City, according to his father, Joao. The versatile Monaco star is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs and has made no secret of his interest to one day play in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old's father revealed that Barcelona, United et al have approached him and his son regarding a potential move and says while they both are impressed by Jose Mourinho's work at Old Trafford, it is their Manchester rivals who they hold in the highest regard.

"We have talked to Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, we have even been approached by Barcelona, but it didn't go any further," Joao told Telefoot, relayed by Sky Sports. "We like Manchester United and the work of [Jose] Mourinho, but we have a little soft spot for Manchester City."

While a summer move to Arsenal or Barcelona could potentially be on the cards at the end of the season, Fabinho, who according to The Daily Mail was close to joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window for £25m, is happy with the principality club and has no burning desire to leave the Ligue 1 leaders.

The Brazilian international, who can operate effectively as a right-back or holding midfielder, says the prospect of plying his trade in England is an interesting one but insists that he is not currently thinking about a move to the likes of Manchester City.

"I have a contract until 2021, but the Premier League is a league that interests me and maybe one day I will come and play here," the Barcelona and Arsenal target said.

"I know my name was linked with more than one English club but I am happy at Monaco at the moment. He [his father] spoke about clubs that I might have been interested in in the past. It's not topical, I don't think about it at the moment."