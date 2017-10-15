A mother who was jailed for killing her son after giving him methadone to "knock him out" while she took cocaine has been found dead, according to reports. Kelly Emery was jailed for six years in March 2015 after she was found guilty of the manslaughter of her son Fenton Hogen, who died 17 days before his second birthday.

During a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, the jury heard how the drug addict gave her son the heroin substitute to make him fall asleep at her home in Cotswold Close, Frankley, on 1 July 2013.

Following his death, tests on Fenton's body reveals Emery had given her son methadone on at least three occasions before he eventually died.

Emery was released from jail after serving half her sentence in September and has now been found dead following a suspected suicide at a bail hostel in Maidstone, Kent, reports the Sun.

A former fellow inmate of Emery's at Oakham who did not wish to be named said: "She came in to Oakham with another child killer. Two of them at the same time.

"She didn't have any friends, unsurprisingly. She made up this story that the kid managed to get into a bucket and drank it himself.

"It was just rubbish. I'm not sad. I'm glad. She's gone to hell.'

Michael Hogan, father of Fenton Hogan, told MailOnline he is "happy" Emery has been found dead.

He added: "It's made me feel way better, but I still think she's taken the easy way out after what she did to my son."

Following her sentencing, West Midlands Police detective inspector Bob Sutton, said: "Any child death is a tragedy.

"Fenton Hogan was almost two years old and should have had the rest of his live to look forward to. Instead his short life was taken by the actions of his mother, who should have been there to safeguard and protect him.

"Kelly Emery's life was influenced by her addiction to drugs. Her daily routine evolved around the consumption of drugs. This was to the detriment of those she had direct care for. She has today rightly been convicted for her actions.

"Fenton's extended family agrees that no sentence is sufficient or will help to heal what happened to Fenton. The impact of Kelly's actions will remain with all of the family forever."

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. It can be contacted via Samaritans.org or by calling 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.