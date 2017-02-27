Lenovo has announced its budget models for Motorola this year, the Moto G5 and G5 Plus, at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona. The models are the first Moto phones to have metal bodies and succeed the G4 and G4 Plus from last year.

While mostly similar in terms of design, hardware and software, there are some notable differences between the two. IBTimes UK compares the two specification-wise and checks out the new features the devices bring.

Tech Specs

Specifications Moto G5 Moto G5 Plus Screen Size 5-inch 5.2-inch with Gorilla Glass 3 Display Resolution FHD (1080 X 1920 pixels) FHD (1080 X 1920 pixels) Pixel Density 441ppi 424ppi Dimensions 144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm 150.2 x 74 x 7.9mm Weight 145g 155g Processor 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core Internal Storage 32GB 64GB Expandable storage 128GB 128GB RAM 2GB/3GB 3GB OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Battery 2800mAh

Rapid charging 3000mAh

TurboPower charging Fingerprint Sensor Yes Yes Connectivity 4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.24G LTE 4G LTE

WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2 Rear Camera 13MP 12MP (dual autofocus) Front Camera 5MP 5MP Special features Water repellent coating Water repellent coating Price £169 £269

Both models run on the Android 7.0 Nougat OS, have a front fingerprint scanner like the Moto G4 Plus, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The design is similar too, although the G5 Plus has a slightly larger screen and is a bit heavier than the G5. Both, however, sport the same display resolution, although the G5 has a slightly higher ppi.

For running the slightly larger display and processor, the G5 Plus has a 3000mAh battery compared to the Moto G5's 2800mAh, and supports Motorola's ultra-fast Turbo charging.

The processors of the two devices are different with the Moto G5 running on a Snapdragon 430, and the Moto G5 Plus on a Snapdragon 625 CPU. They also have different Adreno GPUs. Both have a 3GB RAM capacity but the G5 is being offered in some countries with a 2GB option as well

The Moto G5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera, compared with a 13-megapixel rear camera on Moto G5. But the company claims the 'Plus' variant has a more advanced rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture and dual autofocus pixels, 4K video recording and dual-LED flash.

Both models have a £100 ($124) price difference, with the Moto G5 costing £169 and the Moto G5 £269.