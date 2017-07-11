Alexandre Lacazette was on Jose Mourinho's radar prior to Manchester United signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton but was dissuaded from signing the former after receiving scathing reports from his scouts, who ran the rule over the French striker.

Lacazette has since completed a club-record move to Arsenal from Lyon, but could have been playing for the Gunners' rivals had Mourinho received more positive scouting reports. According to the Guardian, the Portuguese manager was informed of doubts regarding the France international's ability to adapt to the Premier League, while question marks were also raised regarding his pedigree in big matches, something Mourinho is known to regard very highly.

The United boss, who was looking for a long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, instead chose to steal a march on Chelsea and conclude a £75m-plus add-ons move for Lukaku from Everton, who he believes has the qualities to emulate the Portuguese manager's former strikers Didier Drogba and Diego Costa. The Belgium international has been prolific in the Premier League for the last three seasons - after Mourinho decided to sell him to the Toffees during his stint as the Blues manager - and is only behind Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane in the goal scoring charts.

Lacazette, on the other hand, is unproven in England, but has been prolific in Ligue 1. The 26-year-old amassed 37 goals in all competitions last season and is a footballer more suited to Arsenal's style of play than United. The Frenchman is likely to make his Arsenal debut during their ongoing pre-season tour of Australia and his ability to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League will be a key question that needs to be answered when the season gets under way in one month's time.