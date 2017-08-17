Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has taken to social media to insist that he has not agreed a deal with any other club regarding a summer transfer.

Marseille were previously reported to hold an interest in returning the former Toulouse player to Ligue 1, while claims from president Muharrem Usta that Super Lig side Trabzonspor had held talks over a move were later backed up by another prominent club official.

Gencaga Meric suggested that discussions had progressed well and that Sissoko was "keen" on moving to Medical Park Arena on a loan basis.

However, he also claimed that Tottenham's desire to recoup most of the club-record £30m ($38.6m) fee they spent to sign the Frenchman from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day in 2016 meant that both Spurs and manager Mauricio Pochettino remained unconvinced.

The vice-president further stated that Trabzonspor had made an offer and were awaiting a decision. Sissoko appeared to specifically address that link in a tweet sent on Thursday (17 August) in which he can be seen shaking his head.

"Is every fly that flies real information?" Sissoko wrote alongside a video. "No agreement with any club, so stay cool. #Transfers #Press #Turkey."

Tottenham beat Everton to the signing of Sissoko last year and it had been rumoured that the Toffees had also submitted a loan offer. However, reports from L'Equipe now state that Ronald Koeman is no longer interested in pursuing any deal before the 31 August transfer deadline.

Sissoko endured a woeful first season at Spurs following his impressive exploits at the European Championship, making just eight Premier League starts and failing to score a single goal in any competition. The 28-year-old was omitted from Pochettino's squad for a pre-season tour of the United States due to a virus, although was later welcomed back into the fold for a friendly victory over Juventus.

Despite his relationship with the manager being described in the French press as practically non-existent, Sissoko did surprisingly start for Tottenham last Sunday as they opened the new top-flight campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Newcastle.

The 52-cap Les Bleus international, booed throughout by the St James' Park faithful, played ahead of young full-back Kyle Walker-Peters on the right-hand side of a 4-2-3-1 formation and lasted just under an hour before being replaced by Heung-Min Son.

Pochettino has been insistent that the much-maligned Sissoko does still have a future at Tottenham, commenting in July: "He's a member of our squad and he's in my plans for the season and for us he is still a member of the squad."