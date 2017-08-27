Get ready for some high voltage on-stage drama, celebrity feuds, and major fashion moments as the year's most controversial award show - The MTV Video Music Awards 2017 - is set to begin at 6:15 pm ET at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Where to Watch: The star-studded 33rd annual VMAs will be broadcast live on MTV's Live TV site. Click on the event's official website to watch the show live stream online. For regular updates on the show, keep checking the network's Facebook page.

Songstress Katy Perry will host the glittery evening and has asked her fans to 'brace for the impact' of her bold way of hosting. "I've been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27, I'll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids," she told viewers about what they can expect from the highly anticipated evening.

After Miley Cyrus' controversial and explicit manner of hosting the major event in 2015, the award show decided to go the 'no host' way in 2016. But after receiving flak from the audience, the Witness singer was chosen to do the honours. Perry, who has received five nominations this year, is also set perform her latest single Chained to the Rhythm. Lamar tops the nominees list with eight nods followed by Perry and The Weeknd.

Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Shawn Mendes and Pink (who will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award) will perform on the glittery evening.

MTV VMAs Nominees for the years 2017:

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Bruno Mars - "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara - "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd - "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records)

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

Lorde (Republic Records)

Best New Artist

Khalid (RCA Records)

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Noah Cyrus (Records)

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - "We Don't Talk Anymore" (Atlantic Records)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - "Broccoli" (Atlantic Records)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - "Closer" (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - "Feels" (Columbia Records)

Zayn & Taylor Swift - "I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" (Republic Records)

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes - "Treat You Better" (Island Records)

Ed Sheeran - "Shape of You" (Asylum/Atlantic Records)

Harry Styles - "Sign Of The Times" (Columbia Records)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - "Down" (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - "Chained To The Rhythm" (Capitol Records)

Miley Cyrus - "Malibu" (RCA Records)

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Big Sean - "Bounce Back" (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper - "Same Drugs" (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - "Broccoli" (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - "Bad & Boujee" (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - "I'm The One" (Epic Records/We The Best)

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara - "Stay" (Interscope)

Kygo x Selena Gomez - "It Ain't Me" (Ultra/Interscope)

Calvin Harris - "My Way" (Columbia Records)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ - "Cold Water" (Mad Decent)

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - "Gone" (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)

Best Rock

Coldplay - "A Head Full of Dreams" (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

Fall Out Boy - "Young And Menace" (Island)

Twenty One Pilots - "Heavydirtysoul" (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)

Green Day - "Bang Bang" (Warner Bros. Records)

Foo Fighters - "Run" (RCA Records)

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - "Black SpiderMan" (Race & LGBTQ) (Def Jam)

The Hamilton Mixtape - "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" (Immigration) (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean - "Light" (Race) (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara - "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Body image) (Def Jam)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL" (Environment)

John Legend - "Surefire" (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate) (Columbia Records)