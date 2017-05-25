The London premiere of Tom Cruise's summer blockbuster The Mummy has been cancelled in the wake of the Manchester attacks.

Universal Pictures confirmed on Thursday (25 May) that the premiere which was due to take place in Leicester Square on 1 June, would not be going ahead.

In a statement the film company said: "All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers.

"Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy, we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for The Mummy scheduled to take place next week."

A reboot of The Mummy franchise, the film's stars including Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe were expected to attend the London red carpet premiere.

On Wednesday (24 May) Warner Bros also cancelled the London premiere of Wonder Woman stating that the decision to do so was made 'out of respect' for the victims of the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert.

Actors Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright, as well as director Patty Jenkin,s were scheduled to attend the European premiere on Wednesday.

Warner Bros spokesperson told MailOnline: "Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London."

The cancellation of the premieres has sparked anger amongst film fans. Writing on Facebook commentators said: "Stupid, we need to keep going as people not hide away."

"Another win for the terrorists," said one critic.

One fan tweeted: "I don't believe they cancelled The Wonder Woman premier out of respect for Manchester. It was fear of the same thing happening there."

Another said: "Can't believe wonder woman premier in London has been cancelled. I get it coz of the [Manchester] bomb but you gotta live your life."

On Monday, 22 people were killed and 64 injured after a suicide bomber detonated a device as people left Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman show in the 21,000-seater Manchester Arena.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people, some of them children, when he detonated a bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena at the singer's concert on 22 May.

Following the tragedy, Grande cancelled her 02 concerts and returned to the US. Several stars such as Celine Dion have vowed to go ahead with their tour dates in defiance at the terrorists.

The Mummy is scheduled to release on June 9 while Wonder Woman releases on June 1.