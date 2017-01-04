Murder charges against Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka have been dismissed after a court found him unfit to stand trial over the 1983 death of his former girlfriend Nancy Argentino, according to reports.

Catch all the latest WWE news here

The WWE legend had pleaded not guilty after he was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter of Argentino in September 2015.

Argentino, 23, was found dead in a hotel room which she shared with the former wrestler.

"The Court is satisfied that the defendant remains incompetent and the Court is satisfied that the defendant will not regain competency and that it would be unjust to resume the prosecution," District Court Judge Kelly L. Banach said in her order, according to Lehigh Valley Live. (Via The Washington Post)

In June 2016, Banach had ruled that Snuka was mentally unfit to stand trial.

Earlier in December, Snuka's lawyer had said the 73-year-old is suffering from dementia and has only "six months left to live".

Prosecutors have alleged that Snuka's former girlfriend was beaten to death and the former wrestler has been faking dementia symptoms in a bid to avoid charges. Snuka, however, has maintained that she died from a fall.

"I never hit Nancy or threatened her," Snuka wrote in his autobiography.

A district attorney's office said prosecutors were evaluating their options after the verdict.

"We are considering our options and will decide at the appropriate time what actions we will take," the statement from the district attorney's office read, according to The Morning Call.