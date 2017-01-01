WWE has reportedly "locked in" three marquee fights for WrestleMania 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on 2 April, 2017.

According to Uproaxx, Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the three fights the WWE has currently planned for the pay-per-view (PPV) event are Brock Lesnar vs Bill Goldberg, Big Show vs Shaquille O'Neal, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

The WWE universe also wants to see a fight between The Undertaker and John Cena, which was evident from the latest episode of SmackDown Live, where fans chanted for the 15-time world champion to fight the Deadman at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker returned to the WWE on the 900th episode of SmackDown Live following a hip surgery and since then fans have been speculating who his opponent could be at the PPV event. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it could be John Cena or Roman Reigns, but it all depends on how it goes down for the two superstars at Royal Rumble, which takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on 29 January.

Reigns will be challenging Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, while Cena will be looking to dethrone AJ Styles and become 16-time world champion, which will tie him with "Nature Boy" Ric Flair's record. If Owens wins, he could end his feud with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33.

Uproaxx has also reported that Braun Strowman and The Undertaker are favourites to win the Royal Rumble Battle Royal and if the former wins the 30-man over-the-top-rope match, then he could challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33, provided Reigns wins against Owens at the Royal Rumble.