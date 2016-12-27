A man in his thirties has died after being shot in the head in broad daylight while he was sitting in a car.

The victim, who has yet to be named, was reportedly a passenger in the car at the junction of High Street and Dartmouth Street in West Bromwich, Birmingham. He died at the scene.

West Midlands Police and an air ambulance arrived at the scene around 2.30pm, Tuesday 27 December, after which an area close to the Strollers pub was sealed off as forensics teams searched the area.

Police have launched a murder investigation and have called for anyone with information to come forward. Detective Inspector Martin Slevin from West Midlands Police CID said: "The investigation is at an early stage, my officers are currently carrying out enquiries at the scene and house to house and CCTV.

"There will also be extra reassurance patrols in the local area. I would appeal for anyone who was in West Bromwich and who saw what happened or who has information to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111."

In June 2016, governors at the nearby Guns Village primary school were criticised when they announced plans to change the school's name due to an increase in shootings in the area.

Guns were once manufactured in West Bromwich and the West Midlands has been the UK's gun crime capital for the past two years, according to the Birmingham Mail.