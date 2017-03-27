In this week's Music Minute, Harry Styles teases his solo single, Ed Sheeran leads the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts and Zayn Malik debuts a new song featuring PartyNextDoor.

Harry Styles solo

One Direction fans get ready as Harry Styles looks set to finally debut his solo music. A teaser clip which premiered during The Voice UK on 25 March, shows Styles emerging from the darkness and opening a door before finishing with a close-up of his face. A piano soundtracks the clip, which announces a mysterious date: 7 April, suggesting that is when the single will premiere.

Anticipation is steadily building around Styles' debut solo album with Hits Daily Double claiming the pop star has worked solely with acclaimed producer Jeff Bhasker to create a sound similar to 1970s rock.

Indie / folk star and songwriter Father John Misty (real name: Josh Tillman) is also confident about Styles' new material. Tillman claims to have heard the singer's music, revealing on Twitter: "Harry's new album is F*****G INSANE."

Teenage Cancer Trust concerts

This year's string of Teenage Cancer Trust shows will get underway at London's Royal Albert Hall. Kicking off on 27 March with girl group M.O, singers such as Ed Sheeran, The Who, Paul Weller and the Pet Shop Boys will headline the fundraising concerts, which run until 2 April. A small batch of tickets are still on-sale so grab them while you can.

Zayn Malik releases Still Got Time

If you need to update your playlist then check out Zayn Malik's new track with r'n'b singer PartyNextDoor. Still Got Time channels the current dancehall-inspired trend and boasts a laid-back mid-tempo beat, perfect for the spring season. The tropical number is the first new single Malik has released in 2017 following the release of his debut album Mind Of Mine in 2016.