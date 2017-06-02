Chris Cornell's brother Peter took to social media to share an emotional tribute to the late rocker. He posted photos of their first and last time together on Facebook and acknowledged the Soundgarden frontman's impact in the music world.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Peter wrote, "Friends, It's been difficult to put words together. My heart is broken. Chris was always just my brother. We just "were". No pretence. No dog and pony show. We didn't have to get deep all the time. Sometimes we only needed to just be in the same room and just be present. That was enough."

He also posted two photos of the brothers, their first one together and a more recent one as he writes, "The first time and the last time we were together".

Calling his late-brother a "warrior" he continued, "It wasn't until this week, it really hit me how he belonged to the world. That he is an icon and a legend. That being said, I am so sorry to YOU for your loss. Artists, actors, musicians. We rely on these people to lift us up."

"To inspire us and distract us in times of trouble. Chris protected us when we needed him to. His one of a kind-ness surrounded us like a suit of armor. He was a warrior and a wizard. A howling wolf and a trusted mentor," he wrote.

Peter concluded his heartfelt tribute by thanking everyone for their condolences. "I will never wrap my head around his passing. I've been in shock since I heard the news. I can't and won't let him go. Please know, with all the humility I can muster from the depths of a pulverized heart, I thank each of you for your kindness and condolences. Thank you for finding me through YOUR tears."

Cornell was found dead at Detroit's MGM Grand hotel in Detroit on 18 May at the age of 52. His widow Vicky Cornell has revealed that she still doesn't know what caused him to hang himself. She said in a statement, "We still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death. We believe the toxicology report will answer these questions."