Firstly, there is no country called Nambia; secondly, Namibia is the name of the country being referred to in Africa; and finally, President Donald Trump may not know the difference.

During a speech to African leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (20 September), the US leader mistakenly referred to Namibia as Nambia.

"In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak. Nambia's health system is increasingly self-sufficient," he told his audience of international leaders.

The internet immediately picked up on the blooper and turned it into a viral joke on Twitter.

"Hey don't knock Trump, I studied at the University of Nambia, or was it Narnia or Hogwarts... I forget," one social media user joked, while another one referred to another of Trump's viral comments, "Nambia was once the world's largest exporter of covfefe. Sadly, the entire country was obliterated in the Bowling Green massacre."

Jokes aside, the US President's speech was appreciated by various African groups who agreed with Trump that "Africa has tremendous business potential".

In his speech, the Potus referred to international businesses that were looking to Africa for a boost in business. "I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich. I congratulate you, they're spending a lot of money," he said.

"It has tremendous business potential, representing huge amounts of different markets," Trump added.