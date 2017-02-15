Nate Diaz has been challenged to throw hands by UFC 208 victor Dustin Poirier.

The 31-year-old has not fought in the octagon since UFC 202 in August 2016 where he lost his second fight with current lightweight champion Conor McGregor via majority decision.

Since then, Diaz has stated that he will only fight a big name or someone worth $20m and recently laughed off a fight offer on Twitter from UFC president Dana White, leading many to wonder when the Stockton-born fighter will fight next.

While Diaz is probably waiting to complete a trilogy of fights with McGregor, there is a possibility of that not happening at least in the near future.

McGregor is still fully intent on fighting Floyd Mayweather and if he were to fight in the octagon next, it would ideally be against the interim lightweight champion as Tony Ferguson faces Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209.

However, following his "Fight of the Night" victory over Jim Miller at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, New York, lightweight contender Poirier called out Diaz.

"I want Nate Diaz, how about that?" Poirier said on MMAJunkie Radio. "Is he going to sit around and wait around for Conor (McGregor) and waste the prime of his life, the prime of his career, or is he going to throw some hands? That's what I want to know."

Poirier endured a battle with Miller, suffering a plethora of leg kicks and announcing that he needed a vacation following the win. The 28-year-old though, thinks he will only need three months before he can fight again.

"I'm not going to rush into a fight here in a month, but I'm going to take the normal time," Poirier added. "I'll probably be out three months or so, working and getting better."

While Poirier wants Diaz, he is also open to fighting anyone in the top 10 of the lightweight division as he hopes to challenge for the title.

"I want (Diaz), and I want Michael Chiesa," the 28-year-old explained. "I want anybody in the damn top-10 who will take the fight. Before I fought Jim, I was trying to get these guys."