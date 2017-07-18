New Barcelona signings Nelson Semedo and Marlon Santos have been named in the Ernesto Valverde's 26-man squad for the pre-season tour of the United States. However, Gerard Deulofeu and Rafinha have been left out due to injuries ahead of the La Liga travelling to United States on Wednesday to face Juventus (July 22), Manchester United (July 26) and Real Madrid (July 29) in the International Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, Andre Gomes and Marc Andre Ter Stegen will also miss the preparations for the coming 2017-2018 season following their participation in the Confederations Cup with Portugal and Germany respectively.

Semedo was also part of the Portugal squad for the tournament played in Russia but the right-back has decided to cut short his vacation after completing his summer move from Benfica in a deal worth €30m (£26.3m, $34.4m) plus add-ons.

Marlon will also have to prove himself against Juventus, United and Real following his permanent transfer from Fluminense earlier in the summer. The Brazilian centre-back played on loan with the reserve team during the 2016-2017 campaign but is expected to be part of Valverde's squad during the upcoming season following Jeremy Mathieu's departure to Sporting Lisbon.

However, Deulofeu, who is the other signing made by the Catalans this summer, will miss the tour due to an injury sustained during the Under-21 European Championship. Rafinha, meanwhile, is also out as the Brazilian continues his rehabilitation from a knee operation he underwent in April.

Valverde has also promoted Carles Alena, Adrian Ortolá and Jokin Ezkieta from the second team. Promising midfielder Alena trained with the first team under Luis Enrique during the 2016-2017 season while the latter pair will fill the gap left by 'keeper Ter Stegen.

Twenty-three-year-old Ortola is also expected to serve as third-choice goalkeeper for Valverde this season after the club decided not to renew the contract of Jordi Masip.

Arda Turan, Thomas Vermaelen, Douglas, Sergi Samper and Munir El Haddadi are also in contention to face Real, among others, in the International Champions Cup even though their long-term future at Barcelona remains uncertain.