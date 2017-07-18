Ander Herrera has handed Manchester United a double boost after the midfielder rejected recent reports linking him with a move to Barcelona and stressed that he would do "everything possible" in convincing David de Gea to stay at Old Trafford.

The Spain international midfielder has been linked with a move to the Catalan club after Ernesto Valverde at Camp Nou. Herrera played under the new Barcelona manager when they were at Athletic Bilbao.

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti has emerged as a transfer target for the La Liga giants. Barcelona identified Herrera and Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez as alternatives to the Italian midfielder, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Herrera put the recent speculations linking him with a move to bed by suggesting that he feels "valued" at Old Trafford.

"There is nothing certain about Barcelona because I am very happy at United and I feel valued and focused here," Herrera was quoted as saying by Marca.

United are aware of Herrera's abilities and want to reward his impressive display by handing him a new long-term contract. With the former Bilbao player committing his future to the Red Devils, he has also set his sights on convincing his compatriot De Gea to stay at the club.

The goalkeeper has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. ESPN claims the 20-time English champions are expecting a bid from the Champions League and the La Liga winners for De Gea this summer.

Herrera has heaped praise on the former Atletico Madrid man and stressed that it is important for Jose Mourinho's side to keep De Gea at the club.

"Maybe I am a bit boring on this, but I always say the same. David is one of the few keepers who give you points over the course of a season. I prefer to have him with me, so I will do everything possible to have him here," he explained, as reported by ESPN.