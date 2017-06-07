Taking a vacation to Japan and planning on dancing the night away in the nation's capital? Then you might want to take a look at the Neon app for iPhone and Android smartphones - the self-proclaimed "Netflix of nightclubs" that gives users an unlimited pass to 16 Tokyo clubs for a flat rate fee.

Created by a Minato City startup, Neon previously charged a monthly fee of ¥3,900 (£28, $36, €32) and tied users to a minimum three month term. However, a recent app update now presents a seemingly no-nonsense weekly option for both locals and tourists wishing to sample the nightlife on the fly. The weekly option costs ¥2,900 (£21, $27, €24).

The 16 clubs included in the deal are dotted around the heart of Tokyo's metropolitan heart, including the Roppongi, Shibuya and Aoyama areas.

According to the startup's website here (Warning: contains flashing images), the app offers "easy admission" via an electronic ticket, presumably leaving those fumbling around for cash in their pockets behind in the long queues.

The site also suggests that subscribers to Neon's Line account - a global messaging service that is popular in the region - will receive invites to club events as well.

To celebrate the app's new weekly offer and its one-year anniversary, any new subscribers from now until 14 June, 2017 will receive a ¥2,000 discount on either the weekly or monthly plans. You can check out the iPhone app for yourself here, although you will have to switch your Apple account to a Japanese account to download it. The Android version can be downloaded here via email or by logging in with Facebook.

For those worried about Tokyo disco etiquette, Google Translate's text scanner might be able to help a little. Just make sure your dance moves are up to snuff too.