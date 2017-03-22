Netflix finally added offline viewing options film and TV lovers in 2016, answering years of requests from users from across the world who have poor network coverage and media-starved commuters.

The feature, dubbed Download & Go, brought the streaming app on iOS and Android in line with rival on-demand services such as BBC iPlayer, Sky Go and Amazon Prime Video, with selected movies and TV shows available to download over Wi-Fi (or network data via an option) and be kept to watch for a limited time.

Some users, however, have reported that the download button located next to TV episodes and movies can sometimes completely disappear even for content that should be available to download. IBTimes UK also fell foul of this problem and have found a solution for your Netflix offline viewing woes:

How to fix missing Netflix Download to Go option bug on Android

The first thing to try is logging in and out of your account using the sign out option in main menu (top left icon). If this does not work then follow these steps:

Access the Settings menu either through the notification bar (usually top right) or the app icon.

Go to Apps and scroll to Netflix

Select Clear Data and Clear Cache – on Android Nougat (7.0) and later tap the Storage tab to find these options

Reload the Netflix app and log back in. You should now see Download & Go icons have returned.

How to fix missing Netflix Download to Go option bug on iOS

Again try logging in and out of your account first, but if you do not get any joy then do the following: