Most gamblers either won or lost money off the back of the Super Bowl, but tennis star Eugenie Bouchard managed to land herself a date with a stranger off the internet after the New England Patriots completed a quite unbelievable comeback.

After the Atlanta Falcons surged into a 28-3 lead, former Wimbledon finalist Bouchard bullishly announced: "I knew Atlanta would win btw." on Twitter. A huge fan of Tiger Woods – if his activity on Twitter is anything to go by – @punslayinthewoods saw his opportunity and posed the question: "If Patriots win we go on a date?"

Bouchard agreed, assuming she was safe from any potential consequences. After all, no team had ever won the Super Bowl after trailing by more than 10 points. Step forward Tom Brady, who inspired the Pats to turn the tables in astonishing fashion, sent shockwaves around the world of sport and unknowingly answered a fan's Hail Mary.

As Brady turned on the style, Bouchard started to sweat and contacted the trying-his-luck fan for his whereabouts. When the comeback was complete, the 22-year-old – who saw her social media descend into chaos as the fan's dream became a reality – learned a valuable lesson: "Never bet against Tom Brady."

It would have been easy for the Canadian, who recently reached the third round of the Australian Open, to back out of the ill-conceived wager. But after taking stock of the furore surrounding her romantic bet, Bouchard stated that she would stay true to her word and paint the town red with the mystery man.

Brady has played in seven Super Bowls, winning five, but this is presumably the first time he has played the role of Cupid.