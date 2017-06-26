As Apple's massive new $5bn (£3.9bn) headquarters nears completion, drone videographer Duncan Sinfield has posted new footage of Apple Park, giving viewers a closer look at the Steve Jobs Theater. Shot by Sinfield in late June, the brief video shows off the company's 175-acre campus, its ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building and the Steve Jobs Theater that will host all future Apple product launches.

Named after the company's late co-founder Steve Jobs, the spaceship-shaped 1,000-seat auditorium sits atop a hill, spreads 165 feet in diameter, features 20-foot-tall glass panes and sports a metallic carbon-fibre roof.

"Opening day is getting closer at Apple Park, landscaping and road-striping are not the only things wrapping up," the video's description reads.

Since construction on Apple Park began in 2014, there has been a whirlwind of speculation and interest surrounding the tech giant's brand new headquarters with many posting drone videos capturing the campus during various stages of construction.

Set against a gorgeous sunset, the latest drone footage also shows the ongoing construction progress at Apple Park and its surrounding area, including work on the greenery within and around the futuristic main building.

Home to 12,000 employees, many have already begun shifting to the new building in April. Moving all the employees will take over six months while construction on some of the buildings and landscaping will continue through the summer this year.

Apple Park will also feature a visitors centre with an Apple Store and cafe that will be open to the public. The company has already begun hiring for positions at the "Visitors Center Caffé".

"Steve's vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come," Apple CEO Tim Cook said earlier this year. "The workspaces and parklands are designed to inspire our team as well as benefit the environment. We've achieved one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world and the campus will run entirely on renewable energy."

"Steve was exhilarated, and inspired, by the California landscape, by its light and its expansiveness," Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs and founder of the Emerson Collective, said in February. "It was his favorite setting for thought. Apple Park captures his spirit uncannily well. He would have flourished, as the people of Apple surely will, on this luminously designed campus."