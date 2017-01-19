Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a grade two injury to his right biceps femoris. The Champions League winners have failed to set a deadline on his recovery but reports in Spain suggest that he could be out of action for between three to four weeks.

The 25-year-old defender has been a key player in Real Madrid's impressive start to the 2016-2017 season, functioning as the first-choice right-back for Zinedine Zidane ahead of Danilo.

The French boss surprised everyone after leaving him out of the squad for the first-leg of their quarter-final with Celta Vigo on Wednesday night (17 January).

Initial reports suggested that Carvajal had only been rested to keep him fresh for Saturday's encounter with Malaga but just before the defeat to Celta it emerged the Spaniard had succumbed to a muscle injury.

"Following the tests carried out today on Dani Carvajal at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury to his right biceps femoris. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real Madrid confirmed through an official statement.

Carvajal missed the 2-1 defeat to Celta and according to AS and Marca could be out of action for up to four weeks.

The Real Madrid right-back is thus expected to be unavailable for the coming encounters with Malaga, Celta (Copa del Rey second-leg) Real Sociedad, Celta (La Liga) and Osasuna while he also remains a major doubt for the first-leg tie of the Champions League last-18 against Napoli on 15 February.

Zidane confirmed after the defeat to Celta that Carvajal will be sorely missed in the coming games but backed his replacement Danilo to cope in his absence.

"We will see (who replaces Carvajal). Danilo has had a good game (against Celta) and I'm happy with him. He had the opportunity to play today and we'll see what happens in the next game," Zidane said when asked about whether Nacho could also be a substitute for Carvajal.