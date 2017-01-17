Zinedine Zidane has claimed that he is "very happy" with his three Real Madrid goalkeepers following recent reports linking Los Blancos with a summer move for Chelsea number one Thibaut Courtois.

However, the France boss has hit back at Keylor Navas's critics after the Costa Rica international was singled out for his side's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla over the weekend.

Navas was close to joining Manchester United during the summer of 2015 as part of the deal that was expected to see David De Gea moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

But both moves collapsed at the last minute, and the 30 year old managed to become into a key player for Real Madrid during the 2015-16 season, filling the gap left by legend Iker Casillas between the sticks while helping Los Blancos to conquer their 11th Champions League crown.

However, Navas was forced to undergo an Achilles tendon operation during the summer of 2016, and has failed to replicate the same form during the first part of the new campaign.

The Costa Rica international has already conceded 21 goals in 18 games this season and was made the scapegoat of the weekend defeat to Sevilla, as two late goals from the Andalucian side meant the end of Real Madrid's 40-match unbeaten run. Some pundits in fans have since suggested in recent days that Zidane should consider to replace Navas with Kiko Casilla from now own as the Spaniard has impressed during his appearances at the Copa del Rey.

Meanwhile, Radio Station Cadena Cope has reported that Real Madrid could consider to make a new move for Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois in the summer as the Blues number one is "like crazy" about the possibility of moving back to La Liga.

Yet the report claimed that Courtois has even already told his Chelsea teammates about his desires to return Madrid as his wife and daughter still live in the Spanish capital. Zidane, however, has come out in defence of Navas, adding that is not time to talk about transfer rumours as Real Madrid are unable to sign any player until the summer due to their current Fifa embargo.

"Navas is having a really good season. You can always ask for more, but if up until now we had gone 40 games without losing, it's for a reason, and he has been there all the way," Zidane said in the press conference ahead of the Copa del Rey encounter with Celta Vigo. "Kiko [Casillas] and Ruben [Yañez] are also very good and working really well. There's no need to go over this again".

Meanwhile, when insisted about reports linking them with the likes of Chelsea keeper Courtois, Zidane replied: "They're rumours and we're focused on what we're doing this year. Whatever happens next I'm not interested and it's not the time to talk about it. The three goalies are important, they're doing well and I'm very happy with them. I don't want to change anything we're doing. We want to continue working."