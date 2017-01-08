A new David Bowie EP, No Plan, has been released, along with a video of the eponymous single to mark what would have been the music icon's 70th birthday.

No Plan contains three songs from the soundtrack to Lazarus, the musical Bowie produced in 2016, alongside his final album Blackstar.

The production's title track opens the EP and was the last Blackstar song released by Bowie before his death from liver cancer on 10 January 2016.

It is the first time all the songs have been released individually rather than as part of the Lazarus soundtrack.

The EP is tinged with the melancholy of No Plan, originally sung by Sophie Anne Caruso in Lazarus, throughout, mixing the dark rock of Killing A Little Time, that conjures memories of Bowie's Ziggy Stardust era, with the deceptively bright acoustic tones of closer When I Met You.

The video for No Plan, unveiled to the internet at midnight Sunday (8 December) is heavily spiritual in tone, referencing the cosmos and the afterlife in nods to Bowie's 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth.

Directed by Tom Hingston, NME notes that No Plan's video "calls upon the motif of rows of TV screens" from the movie, as bystanders gather outside Newton Electrical, a shop owned by the film's main character Thomas Newton, to watch a transmission from Bowie and a rocket travel to space.

Check out the video below and the No Plan EP on Spotify.