Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may currently be enjoying their first holiday together in Norway, but James Bond could soon threaten the romance as speculation builds over the Suits actress becoming the next Bond girl.

The prince, 32, and Markle, 35, are believed to have secretly left London to visit the Aurora Lights for a holiday that the royal hopes "Meg will never forget".

And although the source went on to tell The Sun that, "Harry is determined to do everything possible to make this work," it appears Markle may soon be tempted by the affections of Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Bookmaker Paddy Power have tipped the actress as a genuine contender to become 007's love interest in the next instalment of the iconic spy franchise, due for release in 2018.

The bookmaker has placed the American star at 10/1, as her standing grows among producers as a result of her royal relationship.

A spokesperson said: "Meghan's certainly best known for looking slick in US TV show Suits, so her power dressing would fit right in as a James Bond sidekick."

It has not yet been confirmed if Craig, 48, will reprise his role at Bond, having previously claimed, "I would rather break this glass and slash my wrists [than do another movie]."

However, Sony and Bond bosses have reportedly offered $150m (£113m) to secure the actor for a further two films, and the opportunity to act alongside Markle may tip the balance.

The bookmaker's spokesperson continued, "a potential on-screen romance with Daniel Craig would have plenty of credibility – as she's first hand experience of canoodling with British royalty".

Markle's odds do however leave her trailing behind hot favourite Margot Robbie who stands at 13/2, so perhaps the prince can breathe easy for a little while longer.

The prince does not have any official engagements for the next two weeks, while Markle does not resume filming for her role in the US drama Suits until the spring.