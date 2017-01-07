Carrie Fisher, famed for her acerbic sense of humour, has managed one last laugh from beyond the grave by having her ashes carried in a giant Prozac pill urn.

The Star Wars actress, who played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, before reprising the role in the 2015 sequel, Star Wars: Force Awakens, died on Tuesday (27 December) after suffering a heart attack.

Her death, aged 60, sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood, despite her previous drug addiction problems, with many co-stars paying tribute to her vibrant personality.

Fisher's passing was swiftly followed by that of her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, who suffered a fatal stroke one day later.

The pair were both buried during a double funeral on Friday (6 January) at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills.

And as her body was finally laid to rest yesterday, Fisher ensured one last wry smile from the world when her brother, Todd, 58, was pictured carrying her ashes in a giant Prozac pill urn.

Prozac is often used to treat bipolar disorder.

Fisher never shied away from her addiction battle and mental health struggles, and even decorated her kitchen floor with tiles shaped like huge Prozac tablets, New York magazine reported.

"I am mentally ill. I can say that," Fisher told Diane Sawyers in 2001. "I am not ashamed of that. I survived that, I'm still surviving it, but bring it on. Better me than you."

The star later revealed to WebMD magazine, in typically self-deprecating terms, that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her 20s.

"I was 29. But I was still loaded [then]; if you're on drugs, you look bipolar anyway," she said.

Laughter remained her coping mechanism, along with medication prescribed by doctors.

"Yes! I laugh a lot, actually. A lot. I've gotten to an age where I enjoy my life. I've spent enough time struggling with it, and at this point, it's living on one side of the magnifying glass; I stay on the side of making big things appear small."

"Having gone through a lot of stuff I've gone through – I don't want to do that stuff anymore. I take care of myself best as I can. I do the best imitation of maturity I can possibly muster," she said.

Despite her death, Fisher will still appear in the upcoming Episode VIII, scheduled for release next year, after she concluded filming her scenes back in July.