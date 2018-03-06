Porsche has taken another massive swipe at Tesla and unveiled its new electric SUV model in Geneva.

The Mission E Cross Turismo SUV (which Porsche is referring to as a CUV, a cross utility vehicle) will be powered by two electric motors. What is really impressive about the all-wheel-drive car is the power it puts out.

Porsche says the CUV will go from 0 to 100km/h in less than 3.5 seconds thanks to its powerful 600 horsepower (440kW) engine. To compare, the Tesla Model X reaches the same speed in nearly twice the time - 6.2 seconds. And just in case you are still not impressed, the CUV will reach 200km per hour in under 12 seconds.

Oliver Blume, the chief executive of Porsche AG, said the Mission E Cross Turismo was a vision for the future. "It combines sportiness and everyday practicality in unique style," Blume said. "Our vehicle will be fast to drive, but also quick to recharge and able to replicate its performance time after time. The Mission E Cross Turismo is an expression of how we envision the all-electric future."

According to Engadget UK, Porsche said it was investigating putting the CUV into production.

Tesla seems to have its work cut out for it with so many competitors joining the fray. Earlier this year, news broke of an electric car that could potentially charge in just one minute.

Henrik Fisker, who left a career at Aston Martin to start his own company, wants to use solid-state batteries to recharge faster and hold more energy. While the technology is still in its infancy, the new power source could replace lithium-ion batteries.

Solid-state batteries differ from lithium-ion by running a current through something solid, as opposed to liquids or polymers. They would be able to hold more than double the charge of batteries used in electric cars today. According to the company website, the car's range will exceed 400 miles.

Despite Fisker conceding the tech was at least two years away, he told the Irish Times that the breakthrough will hopefully come from Dr Fabio Albano. "Everyone has gone down a road working on what we call thin-film sheet batteries," Fisker said.

The 2018 Geneva Motor Show starts on Thursday (8 March) and runs until 18 March.