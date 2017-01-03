While the first trailer for eagerly-anticipated Fifty Shades Of Grey sequel Fifty Shades Darker teased a reunion between protagonists Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, the second teased lots of steamy scenes. Now, the latest look not only features Zayn and Taylor Swift's track I Don't Wanna Live Forever but also seriously ups the ante when it comes to the violence and drama.

Based on the second novel of the same name by EL James, Fifty Shades Darker sees Christian desperately try to win Anastasia over again after their seemingly-final break-up at the end of the last film. From the recent clip, we can see that his romantic gestures eventually win the object of his affection over but when his past flames start questioning their relationship and putting doubts in Ana's head, their future together becomes more fragile than ever.

Things get particularly ominous in this preview too, with one ex appearing to manically spy on everything Christian and Ana do. At one point, she even rocks up at the end of their bed and threatens Ana with a gun, desperately urging: "Tell me what you have that I don't!"

In the follow-up, Jamie Dornan reprises his role as Christian while Dakota Johnson also returns as Ana. Other familiar faces in the movie will include Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Max Martini and Marcia Gay Harden as Grey's friends and family, while Jennifer Ehle will be back as Carla, Ana's mother. But as with most franchises, there's also set to be a whole host of newbies this time round too...

The Neon Demon's Bella Heathcote as Grey's former lover Leila Williams (aka the woman at the end of the bed), Supergirl's Tyler Hoechlin as author Boyce Fox, Hugh Dancy as psychiatrist Dr John Flynn and Kim Basinger as Grey's longtime friend and business partner Elena Lincoln. The new clip also introduced The Knick actor Eric Johnson as Jack Hyde; the Commissioning Editor of the publishing company Ana works for and bitter childhood rival of Christian.

Directed by James Foley (who is also on board to direct the third and final instalment in the trilogy, Fifty Shades Freed too), the film is scheduled to reach cinemas in both the UK and US on 10 February 2017.

