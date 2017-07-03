Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green's future at the club looks increasingly bleak after new recruit Felix Wiedwald revealed his intention to replace the England international as the number one at Elland Road. The 37-year-old Green has been linked with a move to Arsenal and his return to the Premier League could have taken a step closer after the Whites completed their fifth signing of the summer.

Wiedwald signed a three-year deal upon moving to the Championship club from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen last week and could make his debut this weekend in his new side's pre-season opener against Guiseley. He joins Green, Marco Silvestri and Bailey Peacock-Farrell as the first team goalkeepers available to recently appointed manager Thomas Christiansen.

"Of course, I am coming to play," stated the 27-year-old, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post, who has moved to west Yorkshire for a reported £500,000. "I want to develop us and me and I hope we will play a good season. I have come to play and give my best on the pitch and it's a target to get some clean sheets. I want to play football and I am a strong player."

The arrival came prior to reports from The Sun on Sunday that Arsenal were ready to launch a surprise bid to bring Green from Leeds to The Emirates Stadium as an understudy to Petr Cech. With Wojciech Szczesny expected to join Juventus and David Ospina likely to depart in search of regular first team football the club are likely to be in need of back-up in that position.

Green played all 46 of Leeds' league matches last season but his place as number one remains uncertain under new boss Christiansen. Wiedwald is among three additions made by the Danish coach since he arrived last month, with Madger Gomes and Mateusz Klich arriving from Liverpool and FC Twente respectively.

Permanent moves for Pontus Jansson and Hadi Sacko, following loans last term, were agreed prior to Christiansen being appointed to replace Garry Monk, who left Leeds after they failing to finish in the play-offs last season. Six players meanwhile have departed, including Australian Ross Turnbull, while contract rebel Charlie Taylor is likely to join that list after turning down a new deal.