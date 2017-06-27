Eibar look ready to admit defeat in their battle with Leeds United to sign Huesca star Samu Saiz after reportedly identifying an alternative target in Athletic Club Bilbao's Mikel Vesga. Mundo Deportivo reports that Leeds have taken pole position in the race by launching a €3.5m (£3.1m, $3.9m) offer to lure the 26-year-old offensive midfielder to the Championship.

The former Real Madrid academy starlet has attracted the attention of a number of La Liga clubs being a revelation in the Spanish second tier during the 2016-2017 campaign. He scored 12 goals and provided 8 assists in 40 appearances for Huesca.

Malaga, Leganes, Alaves and Real Betis were all reportedly interested in giving him a chance in the top flight but earlier this month it was said Eibar were set to win the race in a deal worth €3m.

However, Saiz's move to the Basque side was thrown into question last week after it was reported that Leeds had made a last-ditch attempt to lure him to Elland Road.

Mundo Deportivo now claim that Eibar are ready to concede a defeat in the battle after having decided to turn their attention to Vesga.

The news is a major boost for Leeds as the Spanish publication has said Eibar's decision is the precursor to Saiz moving to Thomas Christiansen's side in Yorkshire.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Alaves and Malaga were also monitoring the situation but Leeds have emerged as the frontrunners to win the race with the La Liga clubs being unable to compete with the economic power of Leeds.

The Spanish publication says that the Championship side are offering Huesca €3.5m for his services and will also hand Saiz a lucrative salary close to €1m-a-year to complete the move.

Saiz, according to the reports, is likely to snub the possibility of playing in the Spanish top flight to continue his career at Leeds, with the deal expected to be completed in a matter of days.