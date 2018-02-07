LucasFilm has announced that the two men behind HBO smash hit Game of Thrones series will write and produce new Star Wars films for Lucasfilm and Disney that will be separate from the current episodic Skywalker saga.

David Benioff and DB Weiss will create the new series, which will also exist separately from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson's trilogy of new films set for release after the current trilogy concludes in 2019.

"David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today," said Lucasfilm president. Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement.

"Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting."

Benioff and Weiss are responsible for the enormously successful adaptation of GRR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, and have together written the majority of its 67 episodes across seven seasons.

They will also write the final four episodes of season eight: the show's last season, set to air in 2019.

"In the summer of 1977 we travelled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since," the pair said in a joint statement. "We are honoured by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete."

No release date has been announced for Benioff and Weiss's first film, but with work not starting until 2019 the earliest the movie can reasonably be expected to release is 2021.

Next on Lucasfilm's slate is Solo: A Star Wars Story, set for release in May, followed by Star Wars: Episode 9 in December 2019. Directed by JJ Abrams, the film will conclude the story started in the 1977 original, before a new era begins.

Lucasfilm wants a new Star Wars film every year, meaning the first of Rian Johnson's trilogy is the likeliest candidate for release in 2020, unless rumours regarding a spin-off about Obi-Wan Kenobi hold water. At this stage however, it seems unlikely.