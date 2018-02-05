After a teaser last night (4 February) during Super Bowl 52, LucasFilm has released the first full trailer for upcoming Star Wars anthology movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, finally giving fans a proper look ahead of the film's May release.

Focusing squarely on Alden Ehrenreich's younger version of the smuggler made famous by Harrison Ford, we get a little backstory then a lot of action as Woody Harrelson mentor figure Tobias Beckett sets up the barebones of the film's plot.

"I'm putting together a crew," he says, indicating that the film – as reported – will focus on a heist carried out by Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian and some new faces.

As Beckett says this, we see Emilia Clarke's Qi'Ra stepping off the Millennium Falcon, Donald Glover as Lando, a shot of Thandie Newton's unnamed character and Ehrenreich's Solo in what looks like a gambling den.

It has been established that Han Solo wins the Falcon from Lando in a game of galactic poker called sabacc. Could this be where that happens?

Either way, it seems the pair will be partners in crime regardless, and chances are this heist will involve attempting to steal something from the Empire.

In last night's Super Bowl TV spot there were a couple of scenes not included in the full trailer, including one of Solo enlisting with Imperial forces - perhaps as part of the heist itself - and another a Star Wars version of a train-top action sequence.

"I've been running scams on the streets since I was 10," Solo says over footage of him and Qi'Ra. "I was kicked out of the flight academy for having a mind of my own. I'm going to be a pilot. Best in the galaxy."

Qi'Ra says later in the trailer: "I might be the only person who knows what you really are." Perhaps she's a childhood friend of Han's.

Solo: A Star Wars Story has had a troubled production. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were originally set to direct, but were fired halfway through filming due to creative differences. LucasFilm later brought in safe pair of hands Ron Howard to complete filming, and re-shoot much of the film.

Despite all this, the film has somehow remained on track for a May release date, but it is why nothing from the film has been seen until the last 24 hours. No stills, no posters, just Howard's obscured Instagram shots from behind the scenes.

LucasFilm also released four stunning new posters for the movie, set for release on 25 May 2018.