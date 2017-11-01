A teacher has been suspended after handouts with information on LGBT lifestyles were given to students.

The presentation at Cambridge Central School in New York was given by a presenter from someone at the Pride Center of the Capital Region.

But the teacher who oversaw the event has been handed the disciplinary action after parents of seventh-graders raised concerns about the contents of leaflets.

The Post Star reported that parents had been concerned when children returned home with handouts about LGBT life.

Seventh graders, who are generally aged 12-13, were given a document entitled "LGBTQ Terminology" which contained a series of words and phrases such as 'gay', 'coming out' and 'gender identity' along with the definitions.

Another leaflet, this time handed out to 15- and 16-year-old tenth graders, contained detailed information about being transgender.

The school has now suspended the teacher while an investigation takes place.

Superintendent Vince Canini said: "The parents have concerns, and they are [my concerns] as well.

"We have never had this issue before. We may have to make some policy changes because of it."

He announced that the guest speaker from the Pride Center was uninvited from further events while the investigation was taking place.

Parent Sirell Fiel said: ""I have no problem with the school talking about diversity. Gay kids are out there, and the kids need to know about it. But the problem I have is that it went so in-depth. That's too much for 11- and 12-year-olds."

The school website lists a series of topics that they teach which includes "sexuality education", with a focus on puberty, safety and STDs.

Martha Harvey, president and CEO of the Pride Center, defended the leaflets saying that "transgender kids are coming out younger and younger. Middle school is not too early to start".