Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has suggested Nicolai Jorgensen could leave before the January transfer window closes as Newcastle United prepare a club record bid for the striker.

The Premier League side have already seen an opening offer for the Denmark international rejected this month but according to PA Sport, the club are preparing another bid that will surpass the £16m they paid to bring Michael Owen to the club 13 years ago.

Newcastle's cause has been helped somewhat by Robin van Persie's homecoming at Feyenoord and are hopeful the added competition up front will convince Jorgensen to seek a new challenge in the north east.

And when quizzed on his player's future, former Netherlands international van Bronckhorst would not rule a move out. "I know there is interest but I have not heard from [technical director] Martin [van Geel] that there are negotiations," the Chronicle report.

"There may be something in play, but I have not heard anything yet. Anything can happen in the transfer market, and if an English club is interested then you know it can go fast."

Rafael Benitez is eager to add more firepower to his current group with Joselu, Ayoze Perez, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dwight Gayle all misfiring this season.

The club have identified Jorgensen as the man to remedy those woes, having scored 26 goals in 43 games for Feyenoord since arriving from Copenhagen in 2016.

Newcastle have so far blocked Brighton and Hove Albion's attempts to sign striker Mitrovic but the Magpies would appear to be closer to shifting Henri Saivet.

Saivet, brought to Newcastle from Bordeaux by Steve McClaren on a five-and-a-half-year contract for a £5.5m fee in January 2016, had been in advanced talks with Marseille this month but a move to Turkey could now beckon. According to Turkish publication Fanatik, Sivasspor president Mecnun Odyakmaz is now set to fly to England to wrap up a loan move for the former Bordeaux starlet.