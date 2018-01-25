Feyenoord have told Newcastle United to improve their offer for towering target man Nicolai Jorgensen after rejecting an initial £14m ($20m) bid from the Magpies for their prized Denmark international.

Rafael Benitez's side are intent on recruiting a new striker before the end of the January transfer window and have considered moves for Everton's Sandro Ramirez, Leicester City's Islam Slimani and Hertha Berlin forward Davie Selke.

Jorgensen is the primary target, though, but according to the Daily Mail Newcastle have been informed by the Eredivisie champions that they must increase their offer in order to sign the Dane, who has scored nine goals in 18 appearances this season.

Newcastle are willing to return with an improved bid for Jorgensen before the close of the month - club owner Mike Ashley has instructed managing director Lee Charnley to ensure Benitez's striker desires are met in the coming days.

Jorgensen's proposed arrival will presumably lead to Newcastle offloading temperamental striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is keen to play regularly in order to secure his place in Serbia's squad for the upcoming World Cup, but the Geordies are hoping to recoup £15m for the former Anderlecht star after rejecting Brighton and Hove Albion's offer earlier this week.

Newcastle have also approached Everton over a loan deal for out-of-favour forward Sandro Ramirez, who has been linked with a return to La Liga. The former Barcelona graduate is currently earning £100,000-a-week on Merseyside and, although Benitez was not perturbed by his compatriot's salary, Newcastle would likely need the Toffees to subsidise his wages in order for a deal to go ahead.

Benitez's side were also credited with an interest in Leicester's Slimani but were not willing to meet the Foxes' £20m asking price for the Algerian. Slimani would prefer to remain in the Premier League but Leicester are now in talks with Ligue 1 champions Monaco over a loan deal, according to the Daily Mail. Newcastle are still keeping tabs on Slimani, but Jorgensen is the primary focus for now.