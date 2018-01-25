Liverpool are said to be reluctant to sanction a move for Danny Ings during the on-going January transfer window owing to the potential exit of Daniel Sturridge.

The 28-year-old former Chelsea forward is said to be keen to leave Anfield this transfer window after struggling for game time under Jurgen Klopp this campaign. Sturridge is keen to play regular first-team football in the hope of getting back into the England squad ahead of the World Cup in Russis this summer.

Sturridge has made just 14 appearances across all competitions this campaign having struggled for form and fitness. He has fallen down the pecking order with Roberto Firmino and Dominic Solanke ahead of him in the number nine role at the moment.

Inter Milan are said to be favourites to sign the Reds forward but have been unable to match Liverpool's £30m ($42.8m) valuation. The Serie A side want Sturridge on loan until the end of the current campaign with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer. However, they are yet to come to an agreement over a fee for the £120,000-a-week forward, which is holding up the deal.

According to The Telegraph, Sturridge's potential exit in the coming days has dented Ings' chance of securing a move away from Anfield as the Reds are worried that they will be left short up front if Klopp's current first choice – Firmino – suffers an injury in the second half of the campaign.

The 25-year-old has made just four first-team appearances this season, but he will be promoted up the striker pecking order if Sturridge leaves in January. Ings made a rare appearance for the Liverpool first-team during their 1-0 loss to Swansea City on Monday (22 January).

The former Burnley forward has attracted plenty of interest from clubs in the Premier League with Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion among clubs who made their interest in signing Ings known. However, Sturridge's potential exit is likely to see Liverpool block a move for the England international.

The Reds have thus far completed three deals in January - Virgil van Dijk arrived from Southampton while Philippe Coutinho and Marco Grujic departed to Barcelona and Cardiff City respectively. The later, however, was on a temporary deal until the end of the current campaign.