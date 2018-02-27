Newcastle United have been dealt a potentially significant blow ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Saturday [3 March] after confirming that midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will undergo a scan on an injury sustained during last weekend's eventful draw with Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old completed 90 minutes at the Vitality Stadium as goals from Adam Smith and former Magpie Dan Gosling saw Eddie Howe's hosts twice come from behind to punish Newcastle's profligacy and cancel out Dwight Gayle's first-half brace despite a late collision with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Shelvey's own glaring 79th-minute miss at 2-0 was described as a "huge moment" by the Bournemouth boss and, while he proved an influential figure before the break, his defensive efforts were subsequently strongly criticised by BBC pundit Frank Lampard on Match of the Day.

There was no mention of his injury after the match, with manager Rafael Benitez only stating that he would see how the player reacted after such a mistake during training this week.

However, Newcastle confirmed on Tuesday [27 February] in a short statement released via their official website that the six-cap England international had suffered a knee issue and would require further assessment over the coming days.

"Jonjo Shelvey suffered a knee injury during Saturday's draw at AFC Bournemouth," the statement read. "The midfielder will be further assessed and scanned this week."

Shelvey will now be considered as a doubt for Newcastle's upcoming trip to face Liverpool at Anfield, where he spent three seasons as a player before being sold to Swansea City in 2013.

The visitors are already expected to remain without January signing Islam Slimani [thigh] and right-back Jesus Gamez [ankle], while top scorer Gayle is also being monitored, per the Chronicle, after being substituted with tight hamstrings after his brace against Bournemouth.

Benitez will hope that any potential absence does not last too long with crucial relegation six-pointers against Southampton and Huddersfield Town on the horizon next month in addition to a visit to Wembley to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Shelvey has made 23 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle so far this term, including 16 top-flight starts. His only goal of 2017-18 to date came in the 3-1 FA Cup third-round win over League Two leaders Luton Town at St James' Park on 6 January.

The hot-headed former Charlton Athletic prodigy has missed five matches across two separate suspensions and was initially left on the bench following his ban for stamping on Spurs' Dele Alli on the opening weekend of the campaign. He registered an assist on his eventual return in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Tyneside in October.