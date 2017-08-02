Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain is a step closer after Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde gave the Brazil international permission to miss the training session on Wednesday (2 August), paving the way for him to complete his move to France.

​The 25-year-old only signed a new deal at the Nou Camp last summer but his future at the club has been thrown into doubt after it emerged that the PSG are ready to meet his €222m (£198.6m, $262m) release clause to lure him to Ligue 1.

It is understood that Neymar is also keen on the move in order to become the main man under PSG boss Unai Emery and write his own story away from the shadow of Lionel Messi.

Barcelona have claimed they want to keep the Olympic gold medallist but last week president Josep Maria Bartomeu conceded that the La Liga giants will be unable to prevent his departure if Neymar wants to leave the Nou Camp – upon his €222m release clause is triggered.

Neymar has played a big role in the Catalans' pre-season tour in the United States, helping them to secure impressive victories over Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

However, his move to PSG is now formality after Barcelona have confirmed that Valverde gave the player permission to miss the Wednesday's [2 August] session.

Neymar did report to the Barcelona training ground earlier in the morning but left after only thirty minutes. It is understand that he has bid his farewell to the rest of his teammates ahead of completing his proposed move to the French capital.

PSG are now expected to meet Neymar's release clause and make him the most expensive player of all time - eclipsing the £89m world record fee paid by United for Paul Pogba during the last summer transfer window.

Neymar will become into the fourth player to leave the Nou Camp this summer following the €4m sale of Cristian Tello to Real Betis and departures of Jeremy Mathieu and Jordi Masip on a free.

Barcelona are expected to use Neymar's €222m fee a host of new signings, having only made three additions so far this summer in Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu and Marlon Santos.