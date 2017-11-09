Brazil hotshot Neymar is reportedly trying to "convince" Liverpool star and compatriot Philippe Coutinho to make a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds' 25-year-old midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window, with the Catalan club keen on securing the former Inter Milan man's services while the player also wanted to leave Jurgen Klopp's side for the La Liga giants. Coutinho even handed in a transfer request to try and force his way out of the club.

Barcelona also had the cash at their disposal following Neymar's move to the Parc des Princes for a world-record fee of €222m (£200m, $262m) in the summer.

However, Liverpool were adamant in their decision to not let Coutinho leave Anfield, especially months after he signed a new deal.

Despite his failure to leave his current employers in the summer, the Brazil international is still attracting interest from top European clubs.

According to French publication Le 10 Sport, Neymar is trying to convince his compatriot and pal to leave the Merseyside club for PSG next summer.

Antero Henrique recently replaced Olivier Letang as PSG's new sporting director, and it has been reported that Henrique met with Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian at the May Fair Bar in London. This has increased speculation that the Liverpool star could be on his way out of the English club.

The same report also claims that Neymar is acting as a negotiator between Coutinho and PSG. He has already started persuading the Premier League midfielder to reject his former club Barcelona for the French capital outfit.

The Mirror claims Barcelona are still interested in signing the Reds playmaker and the PSG star is looking to scupper the Spanish club's approach for Coutinho by persuading him to come to Paris. Should PSG manage to beat Barcelona in landing Coutinho, it will be another blow for the La Liga leaders.