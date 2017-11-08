Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is excited about the return of attacking trio Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana after the ongoing international break as he believes it will serve them well going into one of the busiest parts of the season.

Mane, who had suffered a hamstring injury while on duty with Senegal in October, made a shock return two weeks ahead of schedule for the Reds' win over West Ham United on Saturday (4 November). Prior to his injury, the former Southampton forward had also missed three games at the start of the campaign with a suspension.

Coutinho also has had an injury-plagued campaign and has made just nine appearances in all competitions. He missed the start of the campaign with a back injury, while his latest absence due to an adductor strain has seen him miss their last two games in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Despite the injury, the Brazilian midfielder has travelled with his national team and could return to action when the Selecao take on England at Wembley on Tuesday (14 November). Coutinho's return for Brazil is certain to see him included for Liverpool's game against Southampton on 18 November.

Lallana, on the other hand, is yet to play this season after picking up a thigh injury during Liverpool's pre-season commitments at the Audi Cup in Germany. He has missed all 18 games across all competitions but is nearing a return to action.

The England international is expected to train with a selection of first-team players not involved with their respective national teams and according to the Telegraph, Jurgen Klopp is said to be organising a behind-closed-doors match to help the midfielder build match fitness and return sooner.

Liverpool play Southampton in the first match after the break, which is followed by a trip to Sevilla in the Champions League and the visit of Chelsea to Anfield. It is a sequence that will see them play nine games in the next 30 days, after which comes the busy festive period. Mignolet is certain that the trio's return will boost Liverpool's prospects of negotiating the upcoming period successfully.

"Brilliant," Mignolet told Liverpool's official site about the trio's return after the international break. "I think we've been a bit unfortunate with the injuries and the suspensions we've had so far this season. I think if you miss Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana at the same time, it's never easy."

"I think you have to deal with injuries throughout the season, you're always going to have them, and that's why you have a broad squad to deal with that. But if you have three of those kind of players injured at the same time, then it's obviously a tough thing to deal with.

"This kind of period is demanding and therefore we will need everybody in the squad to deal with these games that will be thrown at us," the Belgium international continued.

"And if you get players like them [Mane, Coutinho and Lallana] coming back and being fresh after not playing much recently, that can give not only a boost to the team but also a boost to them individually.

"They will be raring to go and very eager to get on the pitch and score the goals they've wanted to because they've been missing out, and I'm sure they will be ready for any battle that comes ahead of them when we come back after the international break," he explained.