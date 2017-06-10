Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill — the heavily influential advisers to British Prime Minister Theresa May — have quit to save the Conservative leader from the threat of a leadership challenge on Monday (12 June).

The pair, who have worked with May since her time as Home Secretary, both released statements effectively taking the blame for a disastrous election campaign, that resulted in a hung parliament rather than the expected landslide majority.

The moves comes amid BBC reports that May would face a leadership challenge on Monday unless she cut ties with the duo.

Timothy acknowledged he had "oversight of the policy programme", admitting responsibility for the decision to include a "ceiling as well as a floor" to the so-called 'dementia tax' within the social care policy of the manifesto.

Ms Hill released only a short statement saying it had been "a pleasure to work with such an excellent Prime Minister".

More follows....