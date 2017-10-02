HBO's drama Big Little Lies captured hearts of millions for its intense subject and the impeccable acting of actresses Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. The award winning series shed light on domestic violence, and keeping that in mind Kidman recently wrote heartfelt essay.

"It never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl. The idea that women and men are equal is part of my DNA. I was raised by a strong feminist mother and a fully supportive father," the actress, who won the 2017 Emmy for best actress in a lead role, wrote for Porter magazine.

Her letter came days after 21-year-old model Elsie Hewitt accused Witherspoon's ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, 43, of drunkenly beating her.

In the essay, Kidman recalled the heart wrenching stories of women who are victims of violence around the world. "My feminist roots have also led me to U.N. Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador. It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever."

In her HBO show, the 50-year-old U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador for Women plays Celeste Wright, a woman who is being physically abused by her husband but tries to conceal her bruises from her friends.

While accepting the award for best actress during this year's Emmys, the actress branded domestic violence as an insidious disease. "It is a complicated, insidious disease; it exists far more than we allow ourselves to know," she said. "It is filled with shame, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more."