Nicole Scherzinger has treated her followers to a few racy pictures of her wearing a dominatrix-inspired outfit for an "exciting" upcoming project.

The 39-year-old X Factor judge shared a snap of herself from Ibiza wearing a PVC crop top and mini skirt with some over-the-knee high heel boots. She accessorised the raunchy outfit with a black choker, wearing her hair in cascading curls.

Posing in front of green mountains in what appeared to be a derelict graffiti-scrawled building, she captioned the shot: "Working on this really cool, fun new project in #Ibiza. Can't wait for you all to see!"

She later posted another snap, this time a selfie, which showed off her perfectly preened make-up look of smoky eyes and a nude lip, along with her cleavage on full show. She wrote alongside it: "Yup...my first attempt at a Russian Accent...wait for it!" which lead to followers believing she was shooting for a vodka commercial.

Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with one excited fan telling her: "Looking so good in that outfit!" as another put: "Wow.. you look stunning in that..."

A third added: "This girl is damn gorgeous! Im sure she is not gonna look a day older than 20 even when she is 80".

The Hawaiian-born singer – who shot to fame as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls – is currently dating Bulgarian tennis ace Grigor Dimitrov.

Scherzinger is believed to be worth a reported £5.5m (€6.1m), helped by her endorsements for Herbal Essences, Missguided, British Airways, Proactive and most famously Muller yoghurt. She is also an ambassador for UNICEF and a global ambassador for the Special Olympics.

She was famously in a seven-year on and off relationship with Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton after meeting at the 2007 MTV Europe Music Awards in Munich, separating for the final time in February 2015.