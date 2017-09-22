Lewis Hamilton has finally opened up about his dating status. The Formula One star has said that he isn't seeing anyone at the moment after sparking romance rumours with outings with a handful of women in the recent months.

On The Jonathan Ross Show, the Mercedes AMG Petronas driver revealed to host Jonathan that he hasn't found the one to spend the rest of his life with.

When asked about his life outside of the race track, the F1 driver replied: "I am [single]."

"Lucky enough, both my sisters have [made my mum a grandmother] so she's busy looking after my nieces and nephews and she looks after my dog, so they are like my kids," he added.

Hamilton also confessed that he has been going on numerous dates, but his focus right now is on winning the F1 championship.

"Honestly I'm just super focused. Of course, the occasional date here and there, but I'm just trying to win the championship. I have a lot of projects that I'm working on as well," he said.

Hamilton's last serious relationship was with Nicole Scherzinger. The couple ended their romance in February 2015 after dating on and off for 7 years.

Soon after the break-up, 39-year-old X Factor judge revealed to The Telegraph the reason why they split.

"I try not to regret things, because I feel like as long as you put positive energy towards something — and you put your whole self, your true self, towards it — it'll lead you to the next place you're supposed to be," the Baby Love singer said.

The songstress continued, "I look at this as a great blessing for me to be able to take on this role... but I have made sacrifices. This is very time consuming. I've left LA, left all my friends and my family. It's sacrificing your time in relationships, with loved ones, and my work..."

Hamilton later opened up about his split from Scherzinger on The Jonathan Ross Show.

"Yes it's different, I've been in two relationships in my life, I was 18 to 22 and 23 to 30 and so I missed the single life that all my friends had," he said.

"Now I've just been throwing myself at work, I've worked harder than ever this year, I've travelled like crazy, I've experienced everything I wanted to experience."