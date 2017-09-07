Nicole Scherzinger has once again set temperatures soaring by posting a racy snap of hers on social media.

Wearing a cleavage-baring one-piece swimwear, the former Pussycat Dolls singer flaunts her jaw-dropping figure while seated on the edge of a boat with the sun setting in the background. Letting her luscious long locks loose, the X Factor judge exudes plenty of sex appeal wearing red lipstick, earrings and a gold necklace.

"Chasing the sun..." the songstress wrote alongside the image she shared with her 2.3 million fans on Instagram.

The picture has already garnered more than 95,000 likes, with many of her fans complimenting her for showing off her flawless figure.

"Nicola you are so beautiful! X," a fan commented.

Another just said, "Baddie."

"My favourite lady Nicole!!-You look so lovely every day more and more my sweetheart!!," a third fan said.

"You are so beautiful, u are my sunshine and my sunset."

Scherzinger previously left her fans awestruck by posting eye-popping images of hers on the photo-and-video sharing application.

One of the snaps shows her taking a selfie in a cleavage-baring bra, which she pairs with a white shirt and a matching fedora hat. The sea and the setting sun are clearly visible behind the singer. Another snap shows her looking up at the sky with her hands firmly placed on top of her hat so that it doesn't fall on the sand.

"But the beat's about to drop...," she wrote alongside the first photo, while in the second she said, "#ballsonmyhips #livingtheirbestlives #ever."

"You are my baby love, my baby love..." a fan said.

Another added, "Damn you are so Beautiful, Absolutely Gorgeous ."